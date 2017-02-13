Mandaue City to give love for the “loveless” on Valentine’s Day

In celebration of the Valentine’s Day, the Mandaue City Hall will provide express lanes in all front line services and free medical check-ups specially for single people on Tuesday, February 14.

Quality Management System head Christine Marie Bolanon said that single people, those who are not married yet and anybody who feels that they are not loved, who will be processing documents at the city hall will be given priority together with the persons with disabilities (PWDs) and senior citizens on the international day of love.

“For those who feel loveless on Valentine’s Day, Mandaue City is here for you,” Bolanon said.

The City Health Office will also set up a free check-up site that will offer blood pressure and sugar testing to cater to individuals who want to have their health checked tomorrow, said City Health Office head Dr. Edna Seno.

A local Cebuano band will also serenade people outside City Hall.