Lolo Tinong’s Bakery opens new T. Padilla branch

LOLO Tinong, with the picture seen in the logo of the bakery, was an apprentice of a German baker before he started his business. In 1923, he decided to put up his own bakery business knowing his skills in bread-making. Later on his oldest son Ruperto Banzon Villo, revived the business with his acumen in business.

Lolo Tinong’s Bakery is known for its bread specialties such as “Francis”, German Bread and “Ensaymada”, which Nicole Villo-Escubido (the owner of the new branch in T. Padilla and the oldest child of the fourth generation of the ancestry) describes as distinct in taste. They use sourdough, dough from the mother dough not yeasts and their German Bread is anise-filled.

“We want to improve the quality of the bread and recall the old recipes which Lolo Tinong’s Bakery had from the start,” Escubido said on rebranding initiative they have with Lolo Tinong’s Bakery.

Since its revival in 2013, the bakery business has changed its name from Tinong’s Bakery to Lolo Tinong’s Bakery. The new store bears the new corporate identity that the company has been working on, which is more vibrant using bright colors, compared to its previous look.

Lolo Tinong’s Bakery has existing 74 branches around Visayas region, with 53 of those in Cebu. Its branches are in Danao, Tabunok, Colon and the newly-opened one in T. Padilla, Cebu City.

In the pursuit of capturing the customers’ hearts, the company aims to give strength and more meaning to an institution immortalized by its famous slogan: “Once Tasted Always Wanted.” /Ritchel Regina Castillo