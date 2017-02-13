Search for article

Rustan’s brings good fortune

SHARES:

02:02 PM February 13th, 2017

Recommended
By: PR, February 13th, 2017 02:02 PM

Rustan's
This ‘Year of the Fire Rooster’, attract more good luck in life with the help of Rustan’s. From hot deals to exceptional finds, one can set a good pace for the rest of the year by looking their best, dressing in the auspicious colors of the season, and enlivening spaces in their home. In celebration of the new year, patrons get P500 off with a minimum single receipt purchase worth P5,000 until February 28. Have a fresh start, invigorate your chi, and welcome more success and good fortune with Rustan’s. Rustan’s is located at Ayala Center Cebu, Ayala Center Makati, Shangri-la Plaza, Alabang Town Center, and Gateway Mall Araneta Center. Know the latest trends by following @RustansPH on Instagram and Twitter and visiting www.facebook.com/rustansph. /PR

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.