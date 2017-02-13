Rustan’s brings good fortune



This 'Year of the Fire Rooster', attract more good luck in life with the help of Rustan's. From hot deals to exceptional finds, one can set a good pace for the rest of the year by looking their best, dressing in the auspicious colors of the season, and enlivening spaces in their home. In celebration of the new year, patrons get P500 off with a minimum single receipt purchase worth P5,000 until February 28. Have a fresh start, invigorate your chi, and welcome more success and good fortune with Rustan's. Rustan's is located at Ayala Center Cebu, Ayala Center Makati, Shangri-la Plaza, Alabang Town Center, and Gateway Mall Araneta Center.