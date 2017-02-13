Love bites Valentine’s celebration 2017

LET sparks fly and romance begin with Love Bites at the Cebu City Marriott Hotel.

This Valentine’s day, say “I do” to a gastronomic experience prepared by Thai Executive Chef Chachpol Suaisom.

On February 14, whisk her away for an unexpected mid-day date over a sinfully sumptuous international lunch buffet for only P 850.00 nett per person.

When dusk falls, dine al fresco under the stars and enjoy a special four-course dinner by the pool side. Enjoy course after course of carefully selected dishes to tickle the palate as you are serenaded by live entertainment that’s sure to warm the heart. Love Bites at the Poolside is inclusive of one round of wine and a special gift from Hershey’s for only P 1,900.00 nett per person.

At the Garden Café, the stage is set for romance as you indulge in a Premium International Dinner buffet spread with over 50 delectable items to enjoy and savor! From fresh greens, salads and appetizers, to mouth-watering mains and a generous helping of homemade desserts! Slice through a slow roasted US prime rib or lamb leg, or indulge with a hearty helping of baked salmon in puff pastry, and many more! Enjoy light conversations (or pop the big question) over a glass of wine while being serenaded by a special guest performer and bring home a special Valentines gift from Hershey’s along with the memories made! Love Bites Premium International Dinner Buffet is at P 1,900.00 nett per person.

Make your reservations today. When love bites, romance begins! Have a Brilliant Valentine’s Celebration with Love Bites at the Cebu City Marriott Hotel. Send an email to mhrs.cebph.fb@marriotthotels.com or call (032) 411-5800 for reservations. /PR