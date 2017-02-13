Celebrate love with all your senses at Radisson Blu

INDULGE your senses this Valentine’s season at Radisson Blu Cebu.

From Feb. 11 to 12, it’s all about him and his favourites in a pre-Valentine weekend dinner buffet featuring smoked pork crown, cured salmon, saffron and chicken kebabs, 24 hours slow roast beef chuck and Guinness beeramisu at PhP 1,450 net per person.

On Feb. 14, taste the flavours of love in a sumptuous dinner buffet with a glass of house wine and roses at P 1,950 net per person at Feria.

Listen to the tunes of love when you dine under the stars over a 5-course plated dinner with a glass of sparkling wine and roses, while being serenaded by home-grown artists of 22 Tango Records for P 2,250 net per person at the Urban Table.

Catch the aroma of romance as you pamper yourself and your significant other in a one-hour aromatherapy massage at P 2,500 net per couple or a one-hour aromatherapy massage and one-hour facial treatment at P 5,500 net per couple at Spa ESC.

Feel warm affections when you embark on a love filled staycation in a Superior Room with sweet inclusions of special welcome amenity and a bottle of sparkling wine, breakfast buffet for two (2) persons at Feria and one-hour couple’s massage at Spa ESC all for P 8,888 net per room per night. Stay period is from Feb. 10-15.

Share sweet memories over Valentine-inspired Signature Afternoon High Tea with three-tier sweet and savouries paired with Rose with French Vanilla tea and glasses of Prosecco at the Dilmah t-Bar for P 1,200 net for two (2) persons.

See love bloom in a botanical watercolour workshop by Dr. Nanette Catigbe on Feb. 19. Registration to the workshop is at P 2,300 net per person inclusive of art kit manual and Signature Afternoon High Tea buffet.

Say “I love you” in many ways only at Radisson Blu Cebu.

For inquiries, you may contact 402-9900 or email reservation.cebu@radisson.com. Visit our website at www.radissonblu.com/hotel-cebu for the best online deals. Keep up-to- date with the hotel’s latest offerings by joining us on Facebook (facebook.com/radissonbluhotelcebu), Twitter, Instagram (@radissonblucebu), G+ or Pinterest. /PR