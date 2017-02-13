Cebu Provincial Board approves resolution granting P1M financial assistance for Surigao

The 14th Sangguniang Panlalawigan has approved, on Monday, the granting of financial assistance in the amount of P1 million to the city of Surigao in the wake of the 6.7 magnitude earthquake that hit the area last Friday evening.

The resolution, authored by Vice Governor Agnes Magpale, authorized Governor Hilario Davide III to extend the financial assistance to be taken from the funds of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO).

PDRRMO head Baltazar Tribunalo Jr. said they are looking to send the financial assistance within the week.

At least six people were killed while at least 126 others were injured in the earthquake, which left a number of buildings heavily cracked, their glass windows shattered with canopies and debris falling on parked cars on the street below.