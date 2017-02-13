Celebrate love at Golden Prince Hotel and Suites

SHARE and celebrate love this Valentine’s Day at Golden Prince Hotel and Suites.

Indulge in a romantic buffet at the hotel’s Le’Mon restaurant and get a free glass of champagne during brunch (P528) and free flowing wine during dinner (P598). Ladies will be given special roses to celebrate the day. Brunch will be served from 11 AM to 3 PM, while dinner will be from 6 PM to 10 PM.

Find love and romance at the top in Bulawan Küche. For only P 1,500, enjoy a 3-course candlelit dinner for 2, with free roses, a bottle of flavored sparkling wine and a free foot massage for 2 at Aphrodite spa.

Violinists Marc Mercado and Francis Balo and acoustic guitarist and singer Jude Pastor will serenade guests and diners on Feb. 12 until the 15th in both Le’Mon and Bulawan.

Perfect for the Valentine’s season, the 3143 (yes, I Love You!) room promo will definitely give you a memorable celebration. For only P 3,143, stay overnight in a deluxe room for 2. It comes with free breakfast, late check-out (upon availability), flowers for the lady, free bottle of flavored sparkling wine, spa for 2 (terms and conditions apply) and merienda buffet for 2.

For reservations, call 230-1500 or 230-1588 or visit www.goldenprincehotel.com. /PR