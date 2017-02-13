Stonegrill Valentine’s Dinner at Alpa City Suites

DELIGHT your date on Valentines’ Day with a Stonegrill dinner at the Amos Cafe of the Alpa City Suites.

For only P 2,488 net (good for two persons) pick between a steak or a seafood dinner coupled with a glass of wine and Valentine freebies.

Stonegrill is the exciting interactive dining experience that presents your meal cooking on a heated stone at your table. Stonegrill’s unique method sears in all the natural juices and nutrients, enhancing the full flavor and tenderness of your meal.

ADVERTISEMENT

For table and room reservations, contact Alpa City Suites at 032-422-7171 or email at sales@alpacitysuites.com. Visit their website at www.alpacitysuites.com. /PR