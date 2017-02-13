CFFL hopes flag football grows in Cebu

The Cebu Flag Football League (CFFL) is hoping more Cebuanos will try flag football, a sport similar to the popular American football.

CFFL commissioner RJ Hobson said during the opening the fourth season of the CFFL Inter-Collegiate Tournament at the University of Cebu- Maritime Education and Training Center field in Mambaling, Cebu City, that Cebu has a great flag football community and hopes he can see it grow soon.

The basic rules of flag football, according to Wikipedia, are similar to that of Amercan football but instead of tackling players to the ground, the defensive team must remove a flag or flag belt from the ball carrier to end a down.

Hobson said that anyone can try the sport and that the flag football community of Cebu will be more than welcome to accommodate interested players.

“We have a great flag football community here in Cebu that’s growing fast. New players are welcome to join any time,” Hobson said.

Hobson assured that the sport is fun yet competitive. “Here, you get a chance to meet new people and make new friends.”

Seven teams are competing in the Inter-Collegiate tournament.

They are defending champion University of San Carlos, the University of San Jose-Recoletos, Velez College, Southwestern University, Cebu Doctors’ University, Cebu Institute of Technology-University and the Cebu Aeronautical Technical School.

Games will be played every Sunday. /CORRESPONDENT RABBONI BORBON