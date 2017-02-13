Ex-barangay councilman killed in Carcar drug operation

A former barangay councilman was shot dead by agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) during an anti-illegal drug operation in Carcar City in southern Cebu.

Elmer Padin, former Barangay Poblacion councilman, died after he was shot in the head and chest when he allegedly tried to pull out his gun during a buy-bust operation in the barangay on Monday afternoon.

He was rushed to the Carcar City District Hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

PDEA-7 Director Yogi Filemon Ruiz said that Padin was a high value target in their drug watchlist.

Recovered from Padin’s house were 200 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated value of P800,000.

PDEA-7 agents also recovered the suspect’s .45 caliber pistol and KG9 submachine pistol.