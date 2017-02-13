Butane explosion injures owner’s son



A butane canister that caught fire damaged a house located inside the Bella Vista Subdivision in Barangay Basak, Lapu-Lapu City on Monday afternoon.

Damage caused by the 30-minute fire was pegged at P300, 000.

SFO1 Hadjiluden Samonte of the Lapu-Lapu City Fire Department said that house owner Concesa Zapanta used a butane stove while cooking at about 3:49 p.m.

Samonte said that Zapanta left her cooking for a while to attend to another errand.

When she came back, the butane canister that she was using already caught fire which immediately spread to other parts of her home made from concrete materials.

Zapanta’s son, Emeral, managed to go out of their burning house, but he sustained minor burns on his lower and upper extremities.

Responding fire fighters prevented the fire from spreading to nearby homes.