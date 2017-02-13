World Vision provides relief for flood victims in Agusan

World Vision continues its ongoing relief operations in the municipalities of La Paz and Loreto in Agusan del Sur.

More than 1,700 Manobo families have already received water purification kits (P&G water purifier packets, filter cloth, jerry can), hygiene kits (toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo, alcohol, face towel, comb, sanitary napkins and bath and laundry soaps) and solar lamps.

Elvira was as excited as her three children when they received the essentials. “We barely have money for toothpaste that’s why you see my son smiling,” she giggles while checking the content of the kits.

Donna, on the other hand, was thankful for the P&G water purifier packets. Each packet is able to treat up to 10 liters of water. “I’m interested with how it works. I want to use it right. This will be helpful especially to the children,” Donna said.

The floods in the area have already subsided although nonstop rains continue to threaten the residents, especially those near the river. The flooding started on the first week of January after tropical storm Auring brought heavy rains in the Visayas and Mindanao regions. This was followed by two more weather disturbances: a low pressure area and a tail-end of a cold front. According to those affected, this is one of the worst flooding they experienced in 31 years. In Agusan del Sur, more than 300 houses were destroyed by flash floods.

“We hope to reach more families in the coming days. It’s a challenge to reach the communities, especially those that are still submerged in 10 to 12 feet of floodwater; but World Vision, in coordination with the local government, will continue to reach out to those people,” said Beth Felgado, Agusan Floods Response manager.

World Vision hopes to help 5,000 families but initially targets to assist 2,500 in the municipalities of La Paz and Loreto.

“Thank you for standing with the people of Agusan. There is much more to be done so continue to uphold the response team, especially the affected children and families in your prayer,” Joy Mariscal, associate operations director, said.

World Vision has been doing development works in Agusan for 15 years and has transitioned in 2014. /PR