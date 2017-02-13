SCARED WITNESSES

Four helmet-wearing persons were seen mauling a man along a highway in Cebu City, but the witnesses didn’t do anything to stop them.

Where were the tanods and policemen, one might ask? In this day and age of Oplan Tokhang, it’s hard to determine if the persons mauling the man were either cops, tanods or vigilantes.

One witness who requested anonymity said he feared the helmet-wearing maulers may be carrying firearms and won’t hesitate to use them on those who defended their target.

BURNT RUBBER

Is burning rubber tires and other rubber products allowed?

Some bystanders asked this after black smoke emanating from a portion of the North Reclamation Area that was reserved for cargo vans was seen.

They said the smoke smelled of burnt rubber. Motorists passing by had to cover their mouths and noses to avoid the smell.

‘TAKOSA”

A broadcaster commented on the recent murder of a Korean businessman by saying that while Koreans have been good to Filipinos, they also attracted a lot of criminal elements from their own country.

He said this isn’t unusual since other countries also have their own syndicates operating in the country.

He said one of these syndicates had become homegrown and goes by the name “takosa” or “takot sa asawa (afraid of wives).”