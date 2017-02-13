Search for article

UV, Ateneo de Cebu cagers get selected

10:02 PM February 13th, 2017

TWO STANDOUTS each from the University of the Visayas (UV) and the seven-time National Basketball Training Center (NBTC) Cebu champions Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) have been selected to try out for the NBTC High School All Star Game later this month at the San Beda campus in Mendiola.

Earning the honor from the Baby Lancers are crafty guard Beirn Laurente and burly yet agile forward Jancork Cabahug. Joining them from the Magis Eagles are Errol Pastor and the Cebu tournament’s Most Outstanding Player, Andrew Velasco.

The two-day tryouts will be on Feb. 25 and 26, starting at 8 a.m. until 12 noon.

The opportunity is an exciting one for the young Cebuano cagers as they will be competing against the very best high school basketball players in the country. Should they be chosen, they will be participating in the NBTC High School All Star Game on March 16 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

