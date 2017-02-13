DRUG SUSPECT YIELDS AFTER HOURS OF SEARCH

A drug suspect who fled during a buy bust operation on Sunday, surrendered hours later to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in Central Visayas, fearing for his life.

Rex Sebumit was the subject of the PDEA-7 operation but fled upon sensing that he was transacting with government agents.

“Action natog hamag sa ilahang balay, kusog nakadagan ug naka-eskapo siya,” PDEA-7 director Yogi Filemon Ruiz said.

(When we are going to raid his house, he immediately left the area and run)

Ruiz said when they searched the house of Sebumit in Villa Gonzalo II Barangay Tejero Cebu City, the agents found 71 grams of white crystalline substance believed to be shabu (methamphetamine).

Ruiz estimated the value of the confiscated drugs at P175,000.

“Pagkahuman namo og search sa iyahang balay, nihangyo mi sa iyahang mga silingan nga pasurrenderon nalang siya (Sebumit),” Ruiz said.

(After we searched his house, we asked his neighbors to urge Sebumit to surrender to us)

About three hours later, Sebumit surrendered to the PDEA agents who were still in the area.

“First time nato nga naka encounter ni surrender after ni evade sa arrest,” Ruiz added.

(It’s our first time to encounter this situation where the suspect surrendered after evading arrest)

Sebumit is considered by PDEA-7 as a high value target and was under surveillance for over a month.

Ruiz said that the suspect can dispose of a minimum of 50 grams of illegal drugs daily in Barangay Tejero.

“Hadlok ko aning patay maong ni surrender ko,” Sebumit told Cebu Daily News.

(I fear for my life because of the killings that’s why I surrendered)

He however denied that he was a drug dealer and did not want to comment any further.

Sebumit now detained at PDEA-7 will be charged for violating Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.