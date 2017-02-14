Classes in Maribago suspended after fire damaged 12 classrooms

An early morning fire damaged 12 classrooms at the Maribago Elementary and High School located at Sitio Datag, Barangay Maribago, Lapu-Lapu City.

Classes remained suspended while firefighters do overhauling at the fire site, said school principal Basilio Aying.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fire broke at 6:42 am and damaged a kindergarten, 6 elementary and five high school classrooms estimated to be worth P0.5 million.

It was placed under control in 10 minutes by responding fire fighters.

School caretaker Venerando Abing said the fire started at the back portion of the damaged classrooms where piles of wood and dried leaves were kept.

SFO1 Hadjiluden Samonte of the Lapu-Lapu City Fire Department said they are yet to determine the cause of the fire.