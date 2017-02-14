A love affair at Crimson Resort & Spa

CRIMSON Resort & Spa Mactan celebrates love day with a perfect mix of relaxation, dining and activities that you and your loved ones will enjoy.

The 6-hectare property houses a number of beautifully landscaped gardens, and the one between the villas is ideal for an exclusive garden dinner to turn that dream romantic dinner into a reality.

The romantic garden dinner will feature an exquisite 4-course dinner put together by the resorts culinary experts; featuring dishes like Polenta Crusted Foie Grass Salad with Spicy Miso, Cast Iron Crusted Angus Prime Beef Striploin with Caramel Onion Beef Jus and Seafood Kamameshi Rice and Clams Miso Soup.

And to top that off, a glass of sparkling wine will also be served while a live entertainment serenades you with timeless classics for a little dose of nostalgia.

The resort’s all day dining outlet; Saffron Café is another great dining option. With a wide array of buffet specialties on the menu, you can never go wrong with the food selection. The resort is also giving this restaurant a little make-over to turn this busy dining outlet into a cozy dining location to give you a romantic ambiance. And while you listen to the evening’s entertainment, enjoy a complimentary glass of sparkling wine to celebrate.

And for a romantic Valentine’s day prelude, hop on a romantic sunset cruise and enjoy the natural beauty of the Hilutungan channel as the golden hues of the sunset provides you the perfect romantic backdrop. This romantic island getaway includes use of banca boat, bottle wine, one round of standard beverage, bar chows and choice of back and neck or foot massage.

And to cap Valentine’s Day, indulge in an ultimate couple’s relaxation at the multi-awarded relaxation haven with Aum Spa’s skin scrub, signature Transition to Transformation massage and Connection treatment.

For reservations, call 401 9999 or email info.mactan@crimsonhotel.com. /PR