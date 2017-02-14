Search for article

Perfect Valentine’s gifts at Gaisano Grand

11:34 AM February 14th, 2017

By: PR, February 14th, 2017 11:34 AM

GET your sweetheart  the perfect Valentine’s gift at just the right price at Gaisano Grand Malls.

This special day will never be complete without adorable teddy bears. Choose from a wide assortment of fluffy plush toy bears that come in different sizes and colors.

Nothing beats a good rest after a long day whether at home or on a romantic getaway. Grab one of the cuddly heart-shaped pillows available at Gaisano Grand malls and be relieved of stress and worries. Share a steaming hot coffee with your special someone this season of love with adorable Valentine mugs. Add sweetness to this special occasion with a collection of imported and local chocolates.

Complete your romantic date with a glass of wine. Get your choice of wine from a vast collection available in the Supermarket.

For the complete Valentine Collection, visit any Gaisano Grand Malls Cebu branches: Gaisano Grand Fiestamall- Tabunok, Carcar, Minglanilla, Dumanjug, Moalboal, Toledo, Talamban, Mandaue, Mactan, Cordova, Liloan and Jai-Alai.

Celebrate this season of love with Gaisano Grand Malls, where everyday is a savings day.  /PR

