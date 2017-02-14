2 brods nabbed for drugs Chat Conversation End

CEBU CITY–Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcemeny Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) arrested two siblings in a drug bust in Barangay Poblacion, Cordova town on Mactan Island, Cebu past midnight on Tuesday.

Brothers Reynaldo and Jerome Espra did not resist arrest, said PDEA-7 spokesperson Leia Albiar.

Seized from the suspects were 11 packs of shabu worth P165,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reynaldo, 49, admitted that he sold illegal drugs for living and supplied shabu to 23 villages in Cordova.

His brother Jerome, 31, refused to issue any statement to the media.

Charges for violating Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, particularly for selling prohibited drugs, will be filed against the two suspects at the prosecutor’s office.

The offense is non-bailable.