THIS Valentine’s Day, treat your loved ones to a gastronomic dinner feast with live entertainment in Jpark Island Resort and Waterpark’s Abalone Buffet Restaurant for only P 1920 nett per person.

You can’t help but love the luscious course meal at Jpark’s Coral Seafood Restaurant for only P 3,600 nett per couple; this will also be served with a glass of Italian Prosecco.

ADVERTISEMENT

Along-stemmed rose awaits all ladies. /PR