Love Letters: A Marco Polo Plaza Valentine special



FANCY dinners, long-stemmed roses, chocolates, romantic music, entertainment and love letters! They’re all here at Cebu City’s finest, as Marco Polo Plaza brings back classic Valentine traditions.

On Feb. 14, bring your date to Café Marco, El Viento or the Lobby Lounge. Indulge in Marco Polo Plaza’s special Valentine feast featuring their international buffet spread at P 1,888 net per person.

Experience romance a thousand feet up at Blu Bar and Grill with your special someone. For P 2,500 net per person, enjoy an exquisite five-course dinner with wine pairing.

To add to the romantic vibe, your date will get a complimentary long-stemmed rose and chocolates.

On Feb. 12, treat your date to a night filled with great food and good hearty laughs as Chokoleit, Pokwang, K Brosas and Pooh bring in a night of love and laughter. Enjoy the show after a delectable buffet dinner, prepared by no less than Marco Polo Plaza’s award-winning chefs. Dinner and show at the Cebu Grand Ballroom is at P 3,000 net per person.

Planning a special Valentine’s weekend getaway from Feb. 10 to 14? Say “I love you” with the Valentine Room Package – “Have I Told You Lately?” from P 5,500 net per room, per night. Stay in a deluxe Mountain View room with daily breakfast buffet for two at the award-winning Café Marco.

Enjoy perfect Valentine’s Day celebrations at Cebu City’s finest, Marco Polo Plaza.

For inquiries, call 253-1111 or email mpplaza@marcopolohotels.com. Visit the website at www.marcopoloplazacebu.com. /PR