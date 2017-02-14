Search for article

Childlink’s “Coming Home” for its 20th year

12:11 PM February 14th, 2017

By: Tricia Rodrigo, February 14th, 2017 12:11 PM
Childlink

The cast of Coming Home with the school’s Managing Director Maria Theresa Tio (5th from right). From L-R: Dexie Estrella, Eugenie Villamor, Frances Codilla, Rehsia Gadrinab, Antonette Quiban, Siew Yee Liew, Jademarie Tio, Shaun Cuesta, and Ronnell Binueza.

IN celebration of their 20th founding year, Childlink Learning Center and Childlink High School Inc. presents “Coming Home” – a musical adaptation of the modernized 2014 movie “Annie.”

This family-friendly interactive play is a story about hope, faith, and the chance to change for the better. Annie is a foster kid trying her best to find her parents. In her journey, she meets a mayoral candidate. They soon realize that their meeting is more fate than accident.

Bond with the entire family and be inspired by the story of Annie in “Coming Home” showing on Feb. 18 10Am and 4PM at the University of San Carlos – South Campus Cultural Center.

Tickets are sold for P250 at Childlink Learning Center and Childlink High School or at the venue if you choose to buy your tickets before the show.

