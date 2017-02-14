Earthquake, typhoon resilient building built within Capitol grounds

A 9×7 meter earthquake-and typhoon-resilient concrete building has risen inside the Capitol compound within a span of two days over the weekend.

According to Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) head Baltazar Tribunalo, the structure will serve as PDRRMO’s Emergency Operation Office as well as a model building for disaster-resilient structures.

Tribunalo explained that as long as all materials are at hand, which he also stressed are available locally, the building can be completed within a matter of days.