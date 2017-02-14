Wish upon a cart at Shopwise



DRIVE home a brand new 2017 Toyota Vios or enjoy a one (1) year supply of groceries with Shopwise’s Wish Upon a Cart promo ongoing until March 15. Shop more for greater chances of taking home other big prizes such as a Samsung side-by-side refrigerator, an iMac desktop, or a Samsung 50” LED TV.

Every P800 single-receipt purchase entitles shoppers to one (1) raffle coupon. Present the receipt at the redemption booth where five (5) drop boxes corresponding to the five (5) dream prizes are displayed. Shoppers simply have to select which box to drop their coupons in, depending on their prize preference.

ADVERTISEMENT

Experience the good life you can afford at Shopwise. Located along N. Bacalso Avenue, Basak San Nicolas, Shopwise is open daily from 8 AM to 10 PM. with convenient and spacious basement parking available.

For updates and promotions, visit www.facebook.com/ShopwiseSupercenters, @Shopwise_ph on Twitter and Instagram or visit www.shopwise.com.ph. /PR