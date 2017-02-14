Aloguinsan mayor resigns

Aloguinsan Mayor Augustus Caesar Moreno has tendered his resignation as mayor of the town, citing “personal problems” as his reason why he is giving up his position.

In a phone interview, Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Regional Director Rene Burdeos said that his office received a copy of Moreno’s resignation on Tuesday afternoon.

Burdeos explained that Moreno’s resignation will be effective upon acceptance by Governor Hilario Davide III or upon the lapse of 15 days without any action on the part of the governor.

Moreno is also facing dismissal from service by the Office of the Ombudsman for authorizing the purchase of food on several occasions from a bakeshop owned by his wife, to which he had filed a motion for reconsideration.