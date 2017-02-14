Passengers stranded as vessels cancel trips

About 400 passengers were stranded at the ports of Cebu after twenty-nine vessels cancelled their trips starting Tuesday morning due to unfavorable sea conditions.

John Manuel Alip, deputy station commander of PCG Cebu City, said that trips going to Maasin in Leyte, Tubigon in Bohol, Negros Oriental, Camotes Island, Sibulan Port, Santa Fe, Hagnaya and San Carlos in Negros Occidental were cancelled starting 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Admin in Mactan (Pagasa) issued a gale warning over Eastern Visayas seaboard and Central Visayas at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

With the warning, vessels weighing 250 gross tons and below were prohibited to travel.