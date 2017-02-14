Calamity resilient center at the Capitol

AN earthquake- and typhoon-resilient concrete building in the Capitol compound will serve as the provincial government’s emergency operations center.

Baltazar Tribunalo, chief of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO), said the center will serve as a model for disaster resilient structures.

It will serve as an emergency operations center pending completion of the new BAEX building also within the Capitol compound in 2019.

“I hope the center will be seen as a model for calamity resistant structures. This shows how we can use technology to quickly rebuild after each disaster,” Tribunalo said.

Tribunalo said the building can be assembled and disassembled at any time and has a strength of 5000 PSI (pounds per square inch).

He said the center takes its inspiration from structures built in Bangladesh, Haiti, Indonesia, and Pakistan.

Tribunalo said as long as all materials are available locally, the building can be completed within one day.

He said local government in the province should consider building similar calamity resilient structures in their areas.