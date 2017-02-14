Let the police handle grenades, public told

ANYONE who found a grenade or a rifle with a grenade launcher should report the discovery to the nearest police precinct, the Cebu City police said yesterday.

“Pabayaan na ninyo ang pulis na mag-secure ng mga ganyan (Just let the police secure stuffs like that),” Senior Supt. Joel Doria, Cebu City police chief, said.

Last Monday, a 32-year-old motorcycle-for-hire driver Ruben Genterone died after a rifle grenade he found on a vacant lot exploded at past 9 a.m. in Sitio Tambisan, Barangay Tisa in Cebu City.

SPO4 Alex Dacua of the Cebu City Police Office’s Homicide Division said a rifle grenade detonates 30 seconds after the pin is removed.

Doria said they are investigating the incident to determine where the rifle grenade came from.

“We heard reports that there are in service (military men) living in that area. We’re validating the information,” he said. Last Monday’s incident was an isolated case, Doria said.

Genterone’s mother said he didn’t know that what he found was a grenade. She said she saw her son bringing a piece of metal that appears to be a flashlight.

Loreta said the victim scratched the piece of metal using his fingers before leaving their home. After a few minutes, Loreta heard a loud explosion. She was then informed by neighbors that the piece of metal her son was bringing exploded.

Genterone lost both his arms while his internal organs were scattered near his body.