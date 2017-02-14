Cops catch suspected pusher in anti-gambling operation

Police arrested a 48-year-old man and confiscated P180,000 worth of suspected illegal drugs during an anti-gambling operation in Consolacion town in northern Cebu last Monday.

Rudy Capangpangan Sr., resident of District 5, Barangay Pulpogan, Consolacion town, was caught with 15.2 grams of suspected shabu in District 5.

Senior Insp. William Homoc, Consolacion Police Station chief, said while they were conducting an anti-gambling operation in the area, they were informed of Capangpangan’s activity nearby.

ADVERTISEMENT

Homoc claimed that when they arrived in the area where Homoc was in a tinted vehicle, they allegedly caught him handing over suspected shabu to a customer, who were among a group of men.

He said when they disembarked from their vehicle and announced they were police officers, the group of men scampered in different directions.

Homoc, however, said that they caught Capangpangan and frisk him finding the illegal drugs in his possession.

“Open na kaayo ang mga pusher mobaligya og shabu karon kay wala na may anti-drug operation. Maayo og maaktohan gyud namo kay among madakop (Pushers are now very open in selling shabu because there is no longer anti-drug operations, but we can apprehend then if they are caught in the act),” said Homoc.

Capangpangan was detained at the police station pending the filing of charges.