Tumulak warns motorists of strong winds at the coastal road

Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak is asking motorist to exercise caution when using the South Coastal Road (SCR) to prevent accidents that may result from strong wind blows in the area.

Tumulak, chairman of the council’s committee on public order and safety, posted on his Facebook page at about 10 a.m. today that wind velocity at the SCR is between 20 to 30 kilometers per hour (kph), which is enough to bring down a speeding vehicle that would pass by the area.

“To all motorists especially motorcycle (drivers) passing thru SRP, please be careful while driving. Strong gale force winds recorded (at) 20-30 kph as of this time due to (the) Northeast moonson winds.. Please be safe,” said his FB post.

In a separate FB post, Tumulak also asked members of the Outdoor Advertising Agencies to temporarily roll down large billboards to avoid damage and possible accidents.

“Public safety is our primary concern,” he said.

Pagasa’s 5 a.m. weather forecast says cloudy skies with light rains is to be expected in the Central Visayas area within the day.

“Moderate to strong winds blowing from the northeast will prevail throughout the archipelago with moderate to rough seas,” it added.