DILG enforces dismissal order against Gica

02:02 PM February 15th, 2017

By: Izobelle T. Pulgo, February 15th, 2017 02:02 PM
The dismissal order meted by the Office of the Ombudsman against Dumanjug mayor Gungun Gica is set to be implemented today.

As of 1 p.m. Department of Interior and Local Government in Central Visayas (DILG 7) director Rene Burdeos said that he is currently waiting for an official report from DILG provincial director Jerome Gonzales who personally went to Dumanjug to serve the order against Gica.

Responding to unverified reports that Gica was allegedly not in his office when the order was served, Burdeos explained that the order can be posted in the office of the mayor.

“Effective service gihapon na if ma serve sa iyang office,” Burdeos said.

