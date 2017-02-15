Pro-life advocates call on Cebuanos to join anti-death penalty walk

Pro-life advocates called on Cebuanos, Catholics or not, to join the “Walk for Life” on Saturday, February 18, to voice out opposition to plans to revive death penalty and the spate of drug-related killings in the country.

“The time for us to speak up and unify has come. If you believe in the sacredness of life and God being the author of life, then join us,” said Dr. Rene Josef Bullecer, vice president for the Visayas of the Sangguniang Laiko ng Pilipinas.

Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma has encouraged seminarians, priests, and lay people in Cebu to join the prayer walk which will start with a program at 4 p.m. at the Plaza Sugbo grounds, infront of the Cebu City Hall.

Bullecer said they are expecting at least 1,000 people to join the event—the first of a series of activities to denouce anti-life laws and policies of government.

Among those expected to give their statements during the event are Rep. Raul del Mar of Cebu City’s north district, Cebu City Vice Mayor Edgardo Labella, Fe Barino of the Archdiocesan Service Committee, Carmelita Seno of the Council of the Laity, Sr. Maria Luisa Javier, and Archbishop Palma.

A ceremonial burning of the copy of the death penalty bill will also be held during the event to be followed by the lighting of candles and walk to the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral.

Bullecer said they are hoping all 10 district representatives in Cebu will vote against the reimposition of death penalty.

Bullecer said the Church is against death penalty which “punishes just the poor; condemn the innocent to die; does not stop crimes; as well as cruel and against God’s law.”

“The Chuch always stands for up for life. We’re not imposing our religion here, but we only speak the truth. When you kill a person, it is not his or her life which you claim but that of God,” Fr. Eligio Suico, chairman of the Cebu archdiocesan commission on family and life said.

On the same day, another Walk for Life organized by the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) will be held at the Quirino Grandstand from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.