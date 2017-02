THE CEBU Tenpin Bowling Association (Cetba) held a tournament at the SM City Cebu Bowling Center for its newly elected board of directors last Feb. 11 dubbed the Cetba Board of Directors Tournament.

Sonia Gakenholz, a new member of the board of directors, topped the three-game series by downing 616 pins. Cetba president Gretchen Tormis finished second with 607 pinfalls while Ways and Means Committee chairman Eric Bucoy completed the top three with 603 pinfalls.