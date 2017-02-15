Roosters spoil Tallo’s debut

JOEVINCE Canizares and the rest of the Roosters spoiled the debut of former Cesafi MVP Macmac Tallo as they beat the Gorillas, 83-80, in the Cebu Weekend Basketball League last weekend at the City Sports Club Cebu basketball court.

Canizares, an energetic power forward, had 25 points, 16 rebounds and two blocks to overshadow Tallo’s 27-point, six-assist outing for the Gorillas.

In other matches of what was a packed weekend, former University of San Carlos Warrior Mike Cantonao fired in 28 points to lead the way for the Penguins’ 96-64 bashing of the Toros.

Brian Deodoro also helped the cause with 13 boards and four assists.

The Mantis also nabbed a win as they beat the Parrots, 79-57, behind the 21-point performance of guard Kim Rojas.

The Cobras edged the Pandas, 66-61, while the Tigers got 20 points and eight dimes from Jig Paul Morales to help them get a 90-87 win over the Pythons.

The Mustangs got 19 markers from Aaron Uy to torch the Dragons, 85-55, even as former Southwestern University guard Francis Ortega had 20 points, seven assists and two steals to carry the Bears past the Scorpions, 86-80.