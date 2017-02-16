Teenager killed in San Fernando road mishap

A 17-year-old girl was killed in a collision involving three vehicles along the high way at Barangay San Isidro, San Fernando on Wednesday evening.

Jonalyn Ynoy, 17, was riding a motorcycle driven by Bryan Alicaway when an Isuzu forward truck hit them.

PO1 Ronilo Lantape of San Fernando Police Station said that there were three vehicles involved in the collision – an Isuzu elf minibus, a motorcycle and an Isuzu forward truck.

Lantape said that the three vehicles were at the same lane going to the south of Cebu.

“Kining minibus nihunong ni siya sa San Isidro kay nay gipakanaog nga pasahero. Nagsunod niya ang motor nga nihunong pud. Pero ang truck ni dumbol sa motor dayon nalagpot sya ngadto sa minibus,” Lantape said.

(The minibus stopped at San Isidro to allow passengers to disembark. The motorcycle where Ynoy was riding also stopped behind the minibus but the truck did not see them and hit them. They were thrown off the motorcycle due to the impact)

Alicaway was injured while Ynoy was declared dead at past 10 p.m.

Milano Alagdon, the driver of the truck, is now detained at San Fernando Police station awaiting the filing of proper charges.