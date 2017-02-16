Aboitizland and the Lactation Attachment Training Counseling and Help ( LATCH) teamed up to stage the “Dagan Para Sa Gatas Ni Nanay” on March 19 that starts at the Pueblo Verde’s Outlets in Lapu-Lapu City.

The running event aims to raise funds to help the completion of the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center’s (VSMMC) human milk bank and pasteurizer.

The race offers 1k, 3k and 5k distances within the MEZ II compound. The run starts 4:00 p.m.

Registration fee is set at P300. Registration starts February 27 at the Persimmon Plus, Runnr Ayala Center Cebu, iMEZ Building in Pueblo Verde and at all Aboitizland administration offices and residential communities.