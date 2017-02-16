8 vessels cancel trips out of Cebu over gale warning

Eight inter-island vessels cancel their trips out of Cebu on Thursday morning due to the gale warning hoisted over the area.

Apprentice Gerald Medina of Philippine Coast Guards (PCG) in Cebu said the vessels that cancelled their trips were bound for Guihulngan (Negros Oriental), Estancia (Negros Occidental) and San Carlos (Negros Occidental).

Jhomer Eclarino, weather specialist of Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) in Mactan, said the gale warning was issued not just over Cebu but also in Negros Occidental and the rest of the western and eastern coasts of Visayas.

“For the weather, Cebu will experience light to moderate rains today (Friday),” Eclarino said.

Moderate rains are usually experienced in the afternoon or evening.