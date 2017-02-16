Quality over quantity in Smashtime badminton Sat

WHILE most badminton tournament organizers focus on prospective revenue, Smashtime aspires to bring back the quality of tournament handling in Cebu City.

Tournament director, Fritz Albores stood his ground against multiple entries, knowing that it is an inevitable cause of delay in the flow of matches. It’s quality over quantity this time around as Smashtime holds their second badminton tourney in Racquet Zone Saturday, starting at 2 p.m.

Multi-level pairings, another issue that hits a chord among tournament enthusiasts, was also addressed by Albores through a double category for levels F and G. Hence, levels for play are: Level G plus, Level G minus, Level F plus, Level F minus and Level E.

With entry registration closed, Albores confirmed a total of 32 pairs for Level G, 24 entries for Level F and 10 entries for Level E. Also, Smashtime has already released their bracketing almost a week before tourney date – something that other tournament outfits fail to do as they always accept last minute entries to bump up revenue. So with potential hitches to the tournament schedule removed, Albores hopes that participants enjoy the experience of competitive badminton as they should.

The Smashtime tournament is sponsored by: Custer Aranas, Maraiah Badana, Maria Meliza Ceniza, Alfie Curit of Kopiko 78°C, Brandon Discaya, GP Gutierrez, J Bon Hawk, Bernie Marañon, and Wilson Miflores.