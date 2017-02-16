Niños’ magic 25

Cebu City runs away with 25th overall title in Cviraa games

City of Naga — Heading into the weeklong 2017 Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (Cviraa) Regional Meet, the consensus was that, it’s all over but Cebu City’s coronation.

The Niños didn’t disappoint.

Athletes from Cebu City clinched their 25th straight crown in the multi-sporting regional meet as all games ended yesterday with the Niños leading by a mile in the overall race.

The championship match in the secondary boys football between Cebu City and Mandaue City was set to be played last night but the result will not have any dent on the rankings.

Final tabulation had yet to be completed but as of 6:30 p.m. yesterday, the Niños had already erected insurmountable lead with 121 gold medals, 58 silvers and 65 bronzes.

Cebu Province is poised to improve its fourth place finish last year as it occupied the unofficial second spot with 32 golds, 33 silvers and 41 bronzes.

Last year’s second placer Mandaue City dropped to third with a 26-38-38 tally. Bohol Province was at fourth at 24-33-70, followed by Lapu-Lapu City at 21-31-28.

Closing ceremonies will be held at 2 p.m. today at the Teodoro Mendiola Sr. Track and Oval Field.

Cebu City archers hit bulls eye

Giving Cebu City a huge lift was the swcondary archery team, which harvested 14 golds with Lloyd Apawan and Khalyn Alyx Abella leading the onslaught by raking in six golds apiece.

Apawan topped the boys’ 30-meter, 50m, 60m, 70m, overall FITA and the Olympic round contests.

Abella for her part, dominated the girls 30m, 40m, 50m, 60m, overall FITA and Olympic round events.

The Ninos also won golds in girls and boys team events.

The Niños also ruled the elementary football blanking Bohol Province, 8-0 with Simon del Campo and Andres Custodio scoring two goals each.

The Niños also ruled the secondary boys basketball also at the expense of Bohol Province, 90-81.

Wrestlers dominate

Cebu City also swept the seven golds in wrestling after being the lone division to field in participants.

Cebu City’s wrestlers were Erica Joy Cabije (56kg), Nicole Ann Galvez (52kg), Rachel Ann Galvez (48kg) and Stephanie Costorio (44kg), John Myles Guzman (58kg), Vincent Cabusos (54kg) and Arnel Mejorada (50kg).

Samantha Gem Limos, gold medallist in last year’s Palarong Pambansa, again dominated the 100-meter dash in12.25 seconds. Pearl Angeline Abellar came in second (12.61), while Erika Mae Cagoco settled for third (12.69).

In elementary boys volleyball, Mandaue City snatched the gold medal by beating Cebu City, 26-24, 21-25, 25-21. Cebu Province bagged the elementary boys gold with a 25-18, 25-13 victory over Mandaue.

Cebu City dominated the secondary boys and girls’ volleyball competitions.

Gold medallists in boxing were Cebu Province’s Arvin Belarma (36-38 kgs.) and John Niño Vega (44-46 kgs), Mandaue’s Lester Dayanan (40 kgs.) and King Justy Villamor (42 kgs) and Talisay City’s Berland Robles (46-49 kgs.).