Drug surrenderers to help rebuild fire-damaged Marigondon school building

Drug surrenderers were among the 200 laborers sent by the Lapu-Lapu City government to help rebuild the Marigondon Elementary and High School building that was destroyed by fire on Feb. 15.

Structures of the burned school building could still be used but it would need to undergo retrofitting first, said Engineer Allan Pedrigal, Lapu-Lapu City Engineering chief.

Debris from the two concrete building had been cleared quickly the following day after the fire as they were working for it until late evening so as not to bother the students during the day.

Suspended Mayor Paz Radaza said she made the request to acting City Mayor Marcial Ycong to send the laborers to the school so that it would be done before the opening of classes in June.

Affected students were holding classes in makeshift classrooms while others were holding their classes temporarily at the school’s gymnasium.

After Wednesday’s fire, Schools Division Superintendent, Dr. Marilyn Andales, instructed all school principals to clear their school yards of piles of combustible materials especially that the fire prevention month is coming.

Andales said this would prevent fires that could destroy school buildings.

She also said to make sure that electrical connections in the school would be inspected regularly and appliances and gadgets should be unplugged or switched off before the teachers and students would leave their classrooms.