15 Cebu LGUs to join ‘Angat Buhay’ launch

Fifteen pilot local government units (LGUs) in Cebu will gather in today’s Angat Buhay Pre-Launch Workshop in order to come up with a comprehensive “poster” to promote education, health and nutrition, rural development and development, and other basic sector information in their localities.

Cebu Provincial Planning and Development Office (PPDO) head Florentino Nimor said the project is in line with the Angat Buhay program under the Office of Vice President Leni Robredo geared towards raising the quality of life among Filipino families.

The fifteen LGUs that will be attending the workshop are Bantayan, Daanbantayan, Bogo City, San Remigio, Tabuelan, Tuburan, Danao City, San Francisco, Talisay City, Mandaue City, Naga City, Carcar City, Barili, Argao, and Dalaguete.

Nimor said the workshop is also a preparation for the Angat Buhay launch that will be done either later this month or in March at the Montebello Villa Hotel in Barangay Banilad, Cebu City.

Around 50 private companies are also expected to grace the launching event, along awith representatives from the regional offices of government agencies like the Department of Education the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

During the launch, the “poster” that the LGUs will come up, along with their respective project proposals, will be presented to private companies for sponsorship.

Nimor explained that during the launch, the private companies will move around and look into the “menu” of project offerings by the LGUs and will choose to fund those that fit their corporate social responsibility (CSR) goals and programs.

“Sa ato pa, kada LGU, kinahanglan kamao ka mubaligya sa imong LGU through atong poster nila. Unya na nah sa launching (In other worlds, each LGU must be able to sell its project through their respective poster. This will happen during the launching),” he said.

Nimor added the Angat Buhay program will complement the agenda of the provincial government in health and social services, education, and countryside development.