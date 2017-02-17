Garcia to contest Gica’s bid to overturn dismissal

Former Dumanjug town mayor Nelson Garcia said that he will file before the Office of the Ombudsman today, Friday, an opposition to the motion for reconsideration filed by recently dismissed Dumanjug Mayor Efren “Gungun” Gica.

Raising several points, Garcia said that he is questioning the defenses raised by Gica in his motion for reconsideration, which, among others, claimed that it was Garcia who falsified the documents that was submitted by Gica to liquidate the expenses he made.

Gica was ordered dismissed from service after he was found administratively guilty of dishonesty and grave misconduct by the Office of the Ombudsman.

The Ombudsman found probable cause to file criminal charges of malversation of public funds, falsification of documents and violation of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act against Gica who was serving his first term as mayor of Dumanjug.

It was his arch political rival and predecessor, former mayor Garcia, who filed a complaint before the Ombudsman, alleging that Gica tampered with a receipt, bloated the amount therein and submitted this in his liquidation report.

According to Garcia’s complaint, Gica submitted a report that he spent P28,565 of the P50,000 cash advance to pay for the dinner of the barangay officials who attended the Association of Local Barangay Officials (ALBO) seminar.

Garcia said that Gica falsified his liquidation report, alleging that only P11,435 was actually paid for the dinner based on a supposed certified true copy of the original receipt issued by Ding Qua Qua Dimsum, where the ALBO dinner was held.

“With regards to the motion for reconsideration of former mayor Efren Gica, mutubag mi karon, we’re going to file an opposition kay dako kaayo iyang bakak sa iyang motion for reconsideration,” Garcia said.