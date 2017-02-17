Sawang Calero residents, anti-coal groups rally against proposed coal-fired power plant

“No to coal! No to coal!”

This was the repeated chant of at least 80 residents of Barangays Sawang Calero, Pasil and Suba as well as anti-coal groups who held a protest in front of Ludo Power Corp’s old plant in Barangay Sawang Calero on Friday morning.

The residents said they were surprised to hear about Ludo’s revival of their proposed 300-megawatt coal plant in the barangay.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Much to our surprise, the issue has resurfaced. I will assert my personal experience, we were not consulted. This project is being forced upon us again,” said Keeshia Salazar, a resident of Sawang Calero.

Salazar was among those who fought against the project last year which resulted in the previous Cebu City Council’s rejection of the project.

But during their regular session last Tuesday, the current city council, decided in a 10-4 vote to endorse Ludo’s project to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and other government agencies.

The council also adopted a Cebu City Zoning Board resolution saying it is “not adverse” in granting a variance to the project from Industrial 1 to Industrial 2.

This is needed since coal plants are only allowed in Industrial 2 districts. But the proposed site though is in Industrial 1 district.

The residents, together with the anti-coal groups, are set to visit Cebu City Hall next week.

According to Catherine Ruiz of Kaabag sa Sugbo Foundation, they will ask the city council to reconsider their earlier decision to endorse the project.