Fans told: expect ‘explosive action’ in Cebu Extreme Fight League

Protagonists of the ‘Cebu Extreme Fight League II: No Way Out’ promises to give their Cebuano MMA fans intense action on Saturday night at the Cebu Coliseum.

“It’s going to be an explosive fight. I promise the Cebuano fight fans an impressive win,” said YawYan ArDigma Cebu’s Ruel “Akiyama” Rosauro during the official weigh-in Friday at the JCentre Mall in Mandaue City as he is set to face FC Butuan MMA’s Urtych “Tank” Alarin in the main event.

Rosauro and Alarin tipped the scales at 141.5 lbs and 141 lbs, respectively. They will test each other’s mettle in the 145-pound division bout.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the co-main event, DEFTAC Vagabond MMA Cebu’s Arnel “Project X” Ylanan (125 lbs) will go head-to-head with Romel “The Axe” Lugo (126 lbs) of YawYan Olonggapo in a three-round non-title showdown.

“It’s going to be a bloody fight. We will give everyone a good fight and I wish both of us the best of luck,” said Lugo.

Another highlight is the match between Niño Rio Saoy (134 lbs) of Mactan Combat Sports and YawYan Olonggapo’s Ivan Rodley Victorio (136 lbs).

Completing the list of the main cards is the bout between Legacy Gym Boracay’s Joemar Bayang (128 lbs) and Joemar Manlangit (130 lbs) of YawYan Kampilan.

A total of 12 MMA pro-amateur cards will be featured in the event promoted by YawYan ArDigma Cebu’s chief executive officer Master Benigno “Ekin” Caniga Jr.

Tickets are still available at the Cebu Coliseum sold at P200.