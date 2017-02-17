2nd Smashtime tourney on

SHUTTLECOCKS will fly swift and high today at Racquet Zone Badminton Center as Smashtime’s second major tournament kicks off at 2pm with 132 participants competing.

Level E champions will receive P1,200 plus Smashtime emblem medals; first runner up gets P800 plus gold medals, second runner up receives P500 plus Silver medals and the third runner up gets bronze medals.

Levels F minus and F plus champions each receive P1,000 plus Smashtime emblem medals while runners-up get cash and medals.

Levels G plus and minus winners, on the other hand, will take home P1,000 plus Smashtime emblem medals while cash and medals will also go to the runners-up.

In keeping with Smashtime’s tournament tradition, all participants will be treated to a fellowship dinner halfway through the games to further celebrate the camaraderie that players ought to experience during competitive badminton. Special gifts and prizes will also be raffled out to the early registrants.

Tournament director Fritz Albores said that the tourney intends to bring back the fun that has been lost to a myriad of tourneys which focused everyone’s attention solely on the cash prizes.

The Smashtime tournament is sponsored by: Coca-Cola Sales Manager-Mr. Albert Tancinco, MCAV Tarpaulin & Printing Services, Custer Aranas, Maraiah Badana, Maria Meliza Ceniza, Alfie Curit of Kopiko 78°C, Brandon Discaya, GP Gutierrez, J Bon Hawk, Bernie Marañon, and Wilson Miflores. Cebu Daily News is the official media partner.