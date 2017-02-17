Cepca players to face top women chessers

MEMBERS of the Cebu Executives and Professionals Chess Association (CEPCA) will face Cebu’s top female wood pushers tomorrow in an event billed as “Cepca vs. Top Cebu Lady Woodpushers” at the Knight Attack Chess Cafe in Robinson’s Galleria Cebu.

Some 28 female players will vie against Cepca’s best in the 25-minute, five second increment playing time tournament for two games which will use both the black and white sides of the board.

The female players are KC Morala, Laila Nadera, Aireen Robillos, Lyka portes, Lyan Portes, Jacia Dorog, Kristen Yorchabel, Maria Sanchez, Maryville Lumapas, Marvie Abucay, Quenilyn Torres, Janice Lumapas, Shiela Mae Diloy, Apple Shindan, Shaina Claro, Marphine Mangubat, Shaira Monsalud, Cristy Cabungcag, Chara Cabagan, Rowena Padro, Naureen Bagano, Jeremy Bajo, Charita Barita, Adelyn Bensi, Queeni Cablao, Alphecca Gonzales, Shannon Mae Barte and France Fiel.

Cepca’s bets on the other hand are club President Engr. Jerry Maratas, former Cebu City Mayor and Cepca Honorary member Mike Rama, chess patrons Dr. Darcy Tabotabo and Bojie Lim, Marvyne Guardiana, Denster Abella, Jun Pasion, Edilberto Velarde, Regelito Hortelano, Ruel Hortelano, Bob Inocian, Manny Manzanares, Gabby Misterio, Nicnic Climaco, Jeffrey Solis, Louie Alalim, Mico Tequillo, Cesar Fernandez, Joe Atillo, Adrian Valparaiso, Tony Barade, Jun Limquiaco, Jun Olis, Edwin Cablao, Richard Ouano, El Labunog, Jun Kidlat and Mer Fernandez.