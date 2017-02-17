NBTC Divison 2 tiff on

THE race for the right to represent the region in the National Basketball Training Center (NBTC) Division 2 National Finals heats up today as four teams battle it out in the regional finals over at the Lapu-Lapu City Sports Complex.

Tussling for the lone spot are the PAREF-Springdale Titans, the St. Louis College-Cebu Cardinals, the Pajo National High School and the Holy Child Academy of Bohol.

They will play a single round-robin with the team with the most wins getting the right to play in the national finals slated for March 13 to 16 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The Titans are aiming to make it back to the national stage behind Mandaue tournament Most Outstanding Player, Sean Quitevis. St. Louis, which Springdale beat, 76-70, in their championship match a few weeks back, will have Matthew Paras to lean on.

Pajo on the other hand, will try to get the most out of a balanced attack anchored on Franz Saladaga, the Lapu-Lapu leg’s MOP. The tournament shifts to the Hoopsdome tomorrow with games starting at 8 a.m.