‘No Way Out’ set tonight at Cebu Coliseum

IT’S been almost three years since the last Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fight card was held in Cebu. The drought ends tonight with the staging of the “Cebu Extreme Fight League II: No Way Out” at the Cebu Coliseum.

Twelve pro-amateur fihts will be showcased to be highlighted by the main event duel between Yaw-Yan ArDigma Cebu’s Roel “Akiyama” Rosauro and Urtych “Tank” Alarin of XFC MMA Butuan.

The two will fight in the 145-pound division.

“I’ve trained hard for this fight but I’m not going to talk about what will happen in the fight night. All I can promise is a good fight and I’m sure everyone will enjoy it,” said Rosauro, who beat Alarin’s teammate Lordy Rey Yamit in Cagayan De Oro in last year’s PXC event.

Alarin vowed to avenge his teammate’s loss.

“It’s just sports for me and Rosauro, nothing personal but I promise my teammate that I will avenge his loss and go back home with the win,” said Alarin.

Rosauro will bank on his lethal striking skills, while Alarin will count on his grappling skills.