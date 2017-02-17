Top Cebuano spikers try their luck in tryouts for PH teams

CEBU’S brightest young spikers converge today at the Southwestern University (SWU) Coliseum as they try to make a good first impression in the Philippine men’s and women’s volleyball tryouts.

Heading the list of national team hopefuls is 2015 Cesafi Most Valuable Player (MVP) Alden Dave Cabaron who is expected to make the shortlist of men’s head coach, Sammy Acaylar.

Also expected to impress are the league’s tallest players, 6’3 John Eduard Carascal of SWU and 6’2 John Kenneth Sarcena of the University of San Carlos (USC).

In an exclusive chat with CDN, Acaylar said that he is searching for a precise outside hitter, tall middle blocker, an accurate setter and most importantly, players with tolerable attitude.

“This is the first time in Cebu that we conduct the tryouts coz I believe there’s so much volleyball talent in Cebu” Acaylar said.

Other players who have confirmed to tryout are SWU’s Jewel Cabahug and Alastair Gairanod of the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R).

Where are the women?

After the USC Lady Warriors decided to skip the tryouts to focus on the Private Schools Athletics Association meet in Bohol next week, 2015 MVP Floremel Rodriguez, last year’s MVP Therese Rae Ramas and USJR’s Linlyn Torado and Jessa Jorquia are also set to miss the tryouts as they are currently competing in a beach volleyball tournament in Iloilo.

Things are starting to get worse for the women as a source from the SWU who asked anonimity, told CDN that the Lady Cobras are still not sure of joining the tryouts.

But USJR’s Francess Macasero, Jackie Singson, Kaye Ardon and Paula Maninang have expressed interest to try out.

The women’s tryouts run from 10:30am-4pm while the men take to the court from 6am to 10:30am.