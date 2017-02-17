STAR NEARS FINALS

Game Today

(Mall of Asia Arena)

5 p.m. – San Miguel Beer vs TNT KaTropa

Star’s guns were on target for most of Friday night and with its defense just as unforgiving, the Hotshots moved on the brink of making the PBA Philippine Cup Finals after an 89-80 Game 5 victory over Barangay Ginebra before a boisterous gallery at Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay.

And going into what could be the potential series-clinching game, Star coach Chito Victolero knows exactly what to expect as the great Tim Cone tries to extend the Gin Kings’ tournament this Sunday.

“We will expect the unexpected combinations,” Victolero said after steering the Hotshots to a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series and earning two chances to close out the Kings. “I really don’t know how coach Tim will think (in the next game). I just know he’s great.”

Rafi Reavis was the unlikeliest top scorer for the Hotshots with 17, and this series that has taken a great defensive twist claimed Ginebra’s chances after Star allowed just one King to score in twin digits to lead by as large as 17 and book its most impressive win of these playoffs.

Reavis also had 13 rebounds and made 7-for-9 attempts from the field even as Mark Barroca, Allein Maliksi and Paul Lee combined for 32./MUSONG CASTILLO